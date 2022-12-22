Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills early Friday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER STORM WARNING - Most of WAVE Country from 6 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday
  • WIND CHILL WARNING - Most of WAVE Country from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
  • Dangerous wind chill values and hazardous road conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow continues to fall across the region. Snowfall will end around or just after midnight.

Roads are slick and hazardous. Wind will continue to pick up with temperatures and wind chill values reaching into the danger territory!

The coldest weather we’ve seen in seven years arrives Friday morning as we crash down to well below zero. Wind chills may get as cold as -30°.

Snow will be blowing around all day on Friday as winds gust up to 50 miles per hour. Highs will only be in the single digits.

It will take some time for winds to die down over the course of Friday night and Saturday morning. With that in mind, wind chills early Saturday morning could still be as low as -15° with actual air temperatures in the single digits.

Christmas Eve sees a very slight temperature improvement, but wind chills will still be below zero all day most likely. Highs will be in the mid teens with a decent amount of cloud cover lingering.

Christmas morning will be the coldest since 2004 in Louisville as lows will start out in the single digits again. By the afternoon we’ll make a run at 20° thanks to some sunshine.

We’ll keep an eye on a fast-moving clipper system for Monday, which could bring some light snow by Monday night into very early Tuesday. It’s much too early for specifics on that, but we’ll stay on top of it!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, December 22, 2022

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.
LMPD reducing crash response during winter storm
Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville.
Businesses working through the incoming weather
It's beginning to feel like winter outside, as chilly temperatures have been hanging around...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm