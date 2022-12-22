Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Beshear to holiday travelers: stay off roads

The governor urged travelers to stay off the roads during the worst of the chill to come
The governor urged travelers to stay off the roads during the worst of the chill to come(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State leaders are cautioning travelers to hunker down during this freeze for the next two days.

“Snow can be plowed, but ice cannot be plowed,” said Secretary Jim Gray of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Metro road crews began loading trucks at 5 p.m. after spending the last few days checking equipment and making last minute repairs. They’ll have a difficult job with sub-zero temperatures and darkness blunting road salts ability to melt ice.

“Salt is only effective at temperatures that are around or above 20 degrees,” Gray said.

The state has warned roads will likely be treacherous with a flash freeze solidifying any moisture on roads and bridges.

“Plan on slippery road conditions especially tonight and into tomorrow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “If you can stay off the roads, please do.”

Beshear ordered the Kentucky National Guard to post emergency crews in strategic places. They’ve been ready since 10 a,m. Soldiers in Jefferson County have a massive wrecker and Humvees stationed to respond on I-65 down to Elizabethtown and on the Blue Grass Parkway.

“The Kentucky State Police and Kentucky National Guard are now ready. The Guard is now prepositioned to assist in rescues,” said Beshear.

But his simple message remains: do not travel through this storm. Beshear said his family is following his advice.

“My family canceled plans with my parents tonight because we need to be safe and we need to make sure we’re all doing the right and the safe things,” said Beshear.

Metro road crews will hit the streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. State highway crews are also staggering their start times to best manage their response to this storm.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Arctic front is just hours away
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

Latest News

It’s cold outside! So cold that you could quickly get frostbite if your skin is exposed to the...
Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather
It's beginning to feel like winter outside, as chilly temperatures have been hanging around...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Part 2 12/22
SnowTALK! 12/22 Part 2