Beshear to holiday travelers: stay off roads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State leaders are cautioning travelers to hunker down during this freeze for the next two days.

“Snow can be plowed, but ice cannot be plowed,” said Secretary Jim Gray of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Metro road crews began loading trucks at 5 p.m. after spending the last few days checking equipment and making last minute repairs. They’ll have a difficult job with sub-zero temperatures and darkness blunting road salts ability to melt ice.

“Salt is only effective at temperatures that are around or above 20 degrees,” Gray said.

The state has warned roads will likely be treacherous with a flash freeze solidifying any moisture on roads and bridges.

“Plan on slippery road conditions especially tonight and into tomorrow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “If you can stay off the roads, please do.”

Beshear ordered the Kentucky National Guard to post emergency crews in strategic places. They’ve been ready since 10 a,m. Soldiers in Jefferson County have a massive wrecker and Humvees stationed to respond on I-65 down to Elizabethtown and on the Blue Grass Parkway.

“The Kentucky State Police and Kentucky National Guard are now ready. The Guard is now prepositioned to assist in rescues,” said Beshear.

But his simple message remains: do not travel through this storm. Beshear said his family is following his advice.

“My family canceled plans with my parents tonight because we need to be safe and we need to make sure we’re all doing the right and the safe things,” said Beshear.

Metro road crews will hit the streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. State highway crews are also staggering their start times to best manage their response to this storm.

