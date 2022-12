LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area.

Winter Storm Warning issued for the shaded counties below until 12/23 1:00PM EST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/y3bZrPaKuK — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) December 22, 2022

Jody Meiman from Emergency Services is telling people to sign up for LENSAlert:



Text “LENSALERT” to 67283 for weather alerts, safety info, critical information for first responders, travel advisories. — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 22, 2022

The NWS lays out the risk of hypothermia pic.twitter.com/mClZUtvJOK — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 22, 2022

Major Bobby Cooper from Louisville Fire is up next:



He said they always see an increase in fires during this time of the year because people are burning candles or cooking. Now this brutal cold adds to the risk as people are using space heaters. — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 22, 2022

Operation White Flag is in effect to get people inside. Several other shelters will be open through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hgnc7C9Eod — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 22, 2022

Mayor Fischer and city leaders are about to give an update on incoming winter weather. Watch live here: https://t.co/73kywJgfTZ pic.twitter.com/9XlWFQjoFC — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 22, 2022

Good morning! Here are your out-the-door temps around WAVE Country. Catch the forecast now on #WAVENews Sunrise!#WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/JYMfWb5RRT — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) December 22, 2022

Wind Chill Warning issued for the shaded counties below until 12/23 1:00PM EST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/Wh9hayKwoh — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) December 22, 2022

Winter Weather Advisory issued for the shaded counties below until 12/23 1:00PM EST. #WAVEWeather app: https://t.co/lIqVvUm6do pic.twitter.com/FPLmMmNfsA — WAVE Weather (@WAVE3Weather) December 22, 2022

