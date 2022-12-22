Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FTX founder Bankman-Fried to make 1st US court appearance

Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he boarded a flight to the United States on Wednesday.(Source: Royal Bahamas Police Force/CNN)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to make his initial U.S. court appearance Thursday on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, arrested in the Bahamas last week, was flown to New York late Wednesday after deciding not to challenge his extradition.

While he was in the air, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan announced that two of Bankman-Fried’s closest business associates had also been charged and had secretly pleaded guilty.

Carolyn Ellison, 28, the former chief executive of Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

New FTX CEO John J. Ray III describes what he called poor practices during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video statement that both were cooperating with investigators and had agreed to assist in any prosecution. He warned others who enabled the alleged fraud to come forward.

“If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it,” he said. “We are moving quickly, and our patience is not eternal.”

Prosecutors and regulators contend that Bankman-Fried, 30, was at the center of several illegal schemes to use customer and investor money for personal gain. He faces the possibility of decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

In a series of interviews before his arrest, Bankman-Fried said he never intended to defraud anyone.

Bankman-Fried is charged with using money, illicitly taken from FTX customers, to enable trades at Alameda, spend lavishly on real estate, and make millions of dollars in campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.

FTX, founded in 2019, rode the crypto investing phenomenon to great heights quickly, becoming one of the world’s largest exchanges for digital currency. Seeking customers beyond the tech world, it hired the comic actor and writer Larry David to appear in a TV ad that ran during the Super Bowl, hyping crypto as the next big thing.

Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, however, abruptly collapsed in early November when customers pulled deposits en masse amid reports questioning some of its financial arrangements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
Frost may develop this morning. (Source: KFVS)
FORECAST: Last day to run errands to beat the cold
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer giving an update on the winter storm.
Mayor Fischer gives update on Louisville Metro’s arctic front preparation
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.
A good Samaritan jumped in after a boy who fell through an icy pond ,and police officers...
Good Samaritan, police officers honored for saving boy from icy pond
Officials in Washington state are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning...
Dogs are being abandoned in the cold
Boxes containing the tax documents of former President Donald Trump are wheeled on Capitol Hill...
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight