JCPS cancels Thursday, Friday winter break activities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools students are already out of school for winter break, the school district has made some changes to its winter programs.

JCPS programs that are going on during the winter break will be canceled starting on Thursday at 4 p.m. Athletic events and practices should be over by that time too.

On Friday, all facilities will be closed and all employees scheduled to work on that day will work from home.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.