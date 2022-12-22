Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS cancels Thursday, Friday winter break activities

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools students are already out of school for winter break, the school district has made some changes to its winter programs.

JCPS programs that are going on during the winter break will be canceled starting on Thursday at 4 p.m. Athletic events and practices should be over by that time too.

On Friday, all facilities will be closed and all employees scheduled to work on that day will work from home.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky under state of emergency ahead of cold front

Latest News

Frost may develop this morning. (Source: KFVS)
FORECAST: Last day to run errands to beat the cold
Experts have made it clear this winter storm is very serious.
Last minute tips for the upcoming winter storm
Snow in the Louisville Metro caused multiple issues for motorists on Friday afternoon and...
Last minute tips for the upcoming winter storm
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana made sure families who have children staying...
Ronald McDonald House provides holiday shopping experience for families