KentuckianaWorks participants potentially affected by third-party data breach

data breach
data breach(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - KentuckianaWorks said a data security incident from a third-party potentially compromised personal information.

The non-profit organization began mailing out to 103 potentially affected participants in the KentuckianaWorks program on Wednesday.

According to a release, KentuckianaWorks was informed of the possible incident on Nov. 15, stating a former employee of a third-party service provider used the information of a participant to open a utility services account.

An investigation was started after the agency notified the third-party service provider.

The person said they were aware of the fraudulent activity and were able to quickly shut down the fraudulent account.

KentuckianaWorks said it is unaware if the former employee had used other people’s personal information or if the information was retained. Out of abundance of caution, the company said it would be notifying all participants who were served by the former employee.

Individuals who may be involved are recommended to check for instances of possible fraud or activity by reviewing account statements and credit reports.

KentuckianaWorks can be contacted at through the following address:

Michael Gritton

Executive Director

KentuckianaWorks

410 W. Chestnut St, #200.

Louisville, KY  40202

502-574-3069

