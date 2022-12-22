KYTC District 5 ‘Snowfighters’ prep for arctic storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 has activated its snow and ice plan, according to a release.

The district maintenance staff will stay past closing Thursday with a shift change at midnight. Those crews will remain out in force salting roadways and plowing snow through Friday, KYTC said.

All the district’s contractors will report to duty at 6 p.m. Thursday. With the contractors supplementing the state workforce, the district will send out 174 salt trucks with plows.

The salt trucks will start treating the roads in the 60-minute to 90-minute window after the rain changes to snow, but before roads typically freeze. This will allow the salt to stick instead of being washed away, according to KYTC.

The district has 8,500 tons of salt at its Jefferson County East Maintenance Facility in Middletown. The state also stores tens of thousands of tons underground at the Louisville Mega Cavern.

Crews plan to use a calcium chloride additive that makes salt more effective in extreme temperatures, KYTC said. Flash freezing, however, is possible due to fast temperature drops. Drivers are reminded that bridges and overpasses freeze sooner than roadways.

With rain expected Thursday afternoon ahead of the snow, pretreating routes with brine will be ineffective in some areas, as the solution can become diluted or wash away.

District 5 is responsible for clearing more than 3,500 single-lane miles of state-maintained highways in Bullitt, Franklin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties.

As this winter storm progresses, District 5 will provide updates on its snow and ice removal operations on Facebook and on Twitter.

Drivers should plan ahead, watch forecasts to remain weather aware, and remember roads will likely not be clear until after the storm passes.

Real-time traffic information can be found here for Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham counties, and can be found here for the entire state.

Visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps and other useful information for driving in the winter.

For the latest updates, watch WAVE News online and WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

