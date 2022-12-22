Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court

Contact Troubleshooters
Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, of Louisville, appeared in jail court on Thursday after the crash on Sunday.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man arrested in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway appeared in jail court Thursday morning.

Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was booked at the Louisville Department of Corrections Wednesday night after staying at UofL Hospital to be treated for injuries after the crash.

He is facing charges such as murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

His cash bond was set at $250,000 with HIP if posted. The next court date for him is on Jan. 3, 2023 at 1 p.m.

