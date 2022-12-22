Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Arctic front is just hours away
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

Latest News

It’s cold outside! So cold that you could quickly get frostbite if your skin is exposed to the...
Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls
The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine