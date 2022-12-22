More than $38.2 million announced to further help Louisville renters, landlords

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were in Frankfort to join Gov. Andy Beshear in his announcement on further helping renters and landlords in Louisville.

The the reallocation of more than $38.2 million through Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was announced during a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. This fund is meant to held the renters and landlords who are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear has directed more than $92.2 million in funds to Louisville since the program started up in Feb. 2021, according to a release.

The release further stated that anyone who qualifies can get up to 15 months of rent assistance. This includes up to 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent.

