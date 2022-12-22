Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

More than $38.2 million announced to further help Louisville renters, landlords

Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg joined Governor Andy Beshear for an...
Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg joined Governor Andy Beshear for an announcement to further help renters and landlords in Louisville during a Team Kentucky update in Frankfort on December 22, 2022. Source: Office of Governor Andy Beshear(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were in Frankfort to join Gov. Andy Beshear in his announcement on further helping renters and landlords in Louisville.

The the reallocation of more than $38.2 million through Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was announced during a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. This fund is meant to held the renters and landlords who are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear has directed more than $92.2 million in funds to Louisville since the program started up in Feb. 2021, according to a release.

The release further stated that anyone who qualifies can get up to 15 months of rent assistance. This includes up to 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent.

For more information on assistance programs, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Arctic front is just hours away
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

Latest News

John Gordon, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service Louisville office, talked...
NWS: ‘This is the real deal’
Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, of Louisville, appeared in jail court on Thursday after the crash...
Louisville man arrested after wrong-way crash appears in jail court
A news conference was held Thursday morning before the winter storm.
Louisville Metro officials give update on city’s arctic front preparation
JCPS cancels Thursday, Friday winter break activities