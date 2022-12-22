Contact Troubleshooters
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July.

We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.

Original Story:

Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on the commonwealth’s preparations for the incoming winter storm during his Team Kentucky Update.

You can watch that live below.

