Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is letting Kentuckians know how best to protect themselves from cold weather.

Dr. Zach Harris, a doctor at Norton Healthcare, recommends that everyone stays indoors during this incoming weather, especially those with pre-existing health conditions.

It is recommended that anyone who has to go outside wears enough layers and avoid wearing cotton directly on your skin.

Some of the key frostbite warning signs to pay attention to are how your fingers, nose and toes feel.

“People first notice when they first get cold a prickling sensation on the tips of their fingers, that will progress to a painful sensation,” Harris said. “From there, your extremities; your fingers, your toes, your nose, they may all go numb. Then, you might lose the ability to feel and move them, that’s when you know you’re in trouble.”

Hypothermia happens when your entire body goes cold. Doctors said if you keep getting cold but stop shivering, there is a possibility you might be showing signs of hypothermia.

