NWS: ‘This is the real deal’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front.

Fischer urged drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible and called upon businesses that could do so to allow their employees to work from home.

“Are weather people overhyping this? No they are not!,” said John Gordon, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service Louisville office. “100% chance of Arctic express coming in.”

Gordon went on to say, “The snow isn’t the story. It’s the cold. This is the real deal.”

Director of Metro Public Works & Assets Vanessa Burns said roads could not be pretreated due to the rain. However, salt will be added when possible.

“Our department and partner agencies are trained to handle the snow and ice,” said Burns. “Shifts have been planned for the duration of the event to minimize its impact, and keep our staff and our roadways safe.”

The Metro Snow Team, which is made up from employees of multiple city agencies, is responsible for covering 111 routes. Citizens can stay informed on the Snow Team’s progress by clicking he following link: METRO SNOW MAP.

Natasha Collins with LG&E is asking people to be patient if their power goes out- conditions are dangerous for crews trying to restore power. They’re partnered with other utility companies in the area in case of emergencies. — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 22, 2022

With a Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Louisville area, and a sharp drop in temperatures expected, the White Flag is out a shelters across the Metro. That means persons needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist.

White Flag shelters in the city include the following:

Wayside Christian Mission at 432 East Jefferson Street

St. Vincent de Paul at 1034 South Jackson Street (For men only)

The Salvation Army Louisville at 911 South Brook Street (Day shelter only)

To locate the nearest shelter and to reserve a bed, vulnerable residents also can call the Coordinated Shelter Access (CSA) line at (502) 637-2337 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the CSA line is closed, call the shelter directly. If a person needing shelter has been banned from a particular shelter, it will be up to the staff of that shelter to determine if the individual will be admitted.

The Louisville Metro Homeless Services Division is working with grassroots outreach organizations to ensure the safety of individuals who stay unsheltered. The Coalition for the Homeless has put together a Winter Donation Needs to help meet the needs of Louisville homeless residents by giving the right item to the right team at the right time. To get more info about what items are needed by a specific agency, click here.

The city says Meals on Wheels deliveries are scheduled for normal delivery on Thursday. Homebound recipients scheduled for Friday will also receive their deliveries on Thursday. Senior Nutrition congregate meal sites will be closed Friday.

All Louisville Metro Government buildings (libraries, community centers) that are normally open to the public will be open as warming centers during their normal business hours. Note that LMG buildings are closed for the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. In the case of widespread power outages, the city says the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are prepared to assist with opening warming centers at other facilities. A list of those Emergency Day Shelters can be found here.

