Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The teenager who was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Landon Nokes, 19, was killed just north of Fegenbush Lane.

Nokes died from blunt force trauma in a head-on collision.

Early investigation revealed a pickup truck was heading north in the southbound lanes of Hurstbourne Parkway and struck two vehicles that were heading south.

Police said one of the vehicles caught fire, and the driver of that vehicle, later identified as Nokes, died in the crash.

The operator of the pickup truck, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Cruz Hernandez was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. He was charged on Monday afternoon by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

He was booked in Metro Corrections on Wednesday. On Thursday, Cruz Hernandez appeared in front of a judge and pleaded not guilty.

His bond is set at $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

