Oldham County Emergency Management gives reminders ahead of winter storm

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Emergency Management has information for residents as the winter storm approaches.

Residents are advised to stay at home as snow plows clear the streets. Nobody should operate generators in enclosed spaces like garages, basements and near doors or windows. Generators should only be in open spaces outdoors.

Anyone with an emergency should call 911. Emergencies include exposure to extreme cold. All of the fire stations will serve as warming centers.

People should also stay away from downed power lines and report any outages to LG&E and KU Energy.

For more information from Oldham County Emergency Management, clicking or tapping here.

Keep up with the latest on the winter storm with the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

