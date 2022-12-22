Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented.

Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether.

People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or insulate walls around them.

If a person’s pipes do freeze, it’s not the end of the world. The pipes may not ending up bursting.

”Try to heat up the area yourself to try to get it to unthaw on its own,” Tom Drexler of Tom Drexler Plumbing said.

Drexler also said whatever a person uses to heat their home should get a look over.

“Your furnace is going to be working overtime right now, so getting the filter changed, let it breathe,” Drexler said. “Some people will block off vents or have furniture up against the vent. It’s really not good for the furnace. It’s designed to blow through all the vents, so let it breathe and do its job.”

People should take precautionary measures for their car too.

If drivers don’t want their doors frozen shut, they can consider putting tape on the door frames before the freeze.

Don’t use hot water to unfreeze. That could cause more damage.

Also, make sure to keep other drivers in mind too.

“Clean your car off completely before you set out on the roads,” Lynda Lambert of AAA said. “Anything that falls off of your car is a projectile, and could significantly damage or injure people and cars around you.”

Lambert said to check that fluids and tire tread are at proper levels and check on the wipers too.

Always have emergency kit with blankets, warm clothes, a flashlight and snacks.

People can add kitty litter or sand to use under their tires if you get stuck.

For more tips from AAA and Tom Drexler, visit these tips on their respective websites:

AAA Winter Driving Tips

Tom Drexler Tips for Frozen Pipes

