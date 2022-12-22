Remembering the homeless community in cold temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - December 21 is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. The event honors the lives of homeless individuals who have passed away and reflects on what can be done to help the homeless community in the future.

With severe cold weather in the next couple of days, the homeless are in danger of freezing to death.

“A lot of people don’t realize that homeless folks don’t know always know they are in danger of freezing to death,” Nina Moseley, Chief Operating Officer of Wayside Christian Mission said. “Many of them suffer from mental illness. Many of them are intoxicated or high. They just don’t realize the dangers of severe cold weather.”

In the United States, it’s estimated that 552,830 people are homeless. In 2021, a little more than 10,000 people in Louisville were homeless.

More than half the Louisville homeless population is in local shelters. The remainder of them are out on the streets and trying to survive.

Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is also a reminder that a person’s lack of housing does not lessen their basic human necessities.

“They are real people,” Moseley said. “A lot of times you look at the homeless on the street and I think people don’t see them as real human beings with personalities, desires, and needs.”

With rain to snow late Thursday night and Friday’s temperatures heading to the zero mark, homeless people are in danger.

Nationwide, reports say about 700 homeless people die from hypothermia each year.

“We don’t want to see anyone freeze to death,” Moseley said. “A gentleman froze to death a few years ago, and there is no reason that should happen.”

In the end, events like Homeless Persons Memorial Day show how community support can turn lives around.

When Louisville Metro is undergoing a severe weather emergency, or extreme cold or heat, Operation White Flag goes into effect. This means participating shelters will hang a white flag outside. This notifies members of the homeless community to seek shelter inside.

Wayside Christian Mission, Salvation Army Center of Hope, and St. Vincent de Paul (Men only) are shelters that participate in Operation White Flag.

