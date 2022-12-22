Ronald McDonald House provides holiday shopping experience for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana made sure families who have children staying in the hospital have a happy holiday season.

The nonprofit organization hosted its 14th annual Winter Wonderland allowing families to shop for their loved ones.

Many families who stay with the Ronald McDonald House have a child within the hospital and may not have money to spend for holiday gifts.

Toys, clothes and other donations are collected and placed out for families to pick out something special for their child.

“When you enter the house, it’s that mission,” Madison Weiter, volunteer coordinator with RMHCK said. “You can feel the amount of gratitude from the staff, to the families, to the volunteers. You know why you’re here.”

More than 30 families participated in the event.

