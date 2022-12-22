Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee.

On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.

He is currently being held on child exploitation charges from a Simpson County indictment at the Simpson County Detention Center.

New indictments will also follow when Crawford is extradited to Montgomery County, Tennessee.

