Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive

Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee.

On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.

He is currently being held on child exploitation charges from a Simpson County indictment at the Simpson County Detention Center.

New indictments will also follow when Crawford is extradited to Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

Latest News

Officials said icy conditions remain, and while most roadways are passable, drivers are urged...
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways
It's beginning to feel like winter outside, as chilly temperatures have been hanging around...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
The governor urged travelers to stay off the roads during the worst of the chill to...
Gov. Beshear to give winter storm statewide response update
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills
Babies that are born on Christmas Day are given their very own stocking and holiday hat, which...
PHOTOS: Baptist Health celebrates Christmas newborns