Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends

After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to China.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo says it will be sending its giant pandas back to China.

The zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens is ending.

WMC reports the zoo has been home to pandas named Ya Ya and Le Le since 2003. However, they are now expected to return to China in the next few months as the agreement is ending.

Previously, animal rights activists have called for the pandas to be sent away from the zoo.

In August 2021, the Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of its pandas. The team said the animals were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

Officials with the zoo did not immediately share why the agreement is ending.

Giant pandas are considered an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
Karen Berg said her son Henry “spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and...
Ky. Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene where a 15-year-old was found shot to death on...
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

Latest News

The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud as Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her