1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say

Authorities said the multi-vehicle crash happened early Friday afternoon. (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - At least one person is dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The multi-vehicle crash along the turnpike happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon.

Troopers told WTVG there are multiple crashes emergency officials are responding to on the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike eastbound between state route 53 and route 4 in Erie County. The road is currently closed in both directions and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 and westbound traffic is being rerouted to exit 118.

Buses are taking people stranded on the turnpike to the Castalia Maintenance Building, according to the public information officer for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. Video obtained by WTVG shows first responders helping people out of their vehicles.

A spokesperson for OSHP said the first of a number of crashes happened around 11:45 a.m. near State Route 2. Two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries in a five-car crash, troopers said.

The massive pileup happened shortly thereafter when multiple cars crashed around 12:30 p.m.

“This is going to be ongoing for a while,” an OSHP spokesperson said. “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this.”

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials said crews requested their assistance with extrication resources.

Troopers said visibility is a problem on the turnpike with the winds blowing. The crash comes during frigid temperatures and strong winds, with Sandusky County under a level three snow emergency as of late Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

