ALERT DAY FORECAST: Colder air, flurries to end the week

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy today with gusts near 30 MPH

Flurries (some snow showers) this afternoon through Saturday

Alert Day(s) declared for late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After starting the day with some sunshine, clouds increase for Friday afternoon.

Along with clouds comes the potential for flurries and scattered snow showers (the amount of moisture available will be key to what we see).

Afternoon highs Friday sit near 40°. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Flurries (and a few snow showers) remain possible, especially north of I-64.

Saturday’s forecast features partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for passing snow flurries.

Saturday will be colder as highs only top out in the low to mid-30s. Clear to partly cloudy skies will be around Saturday night.

Lows fall into the teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.

Next week, the focus will be on a strong Arctic front that will push in around Thursday. This will bring a round of rain that will quickly change to snow.

With the rapid drop in temperature, strong wind gusts and snowfall travel is expected to be highly impacted. WAVE Weather Alert Days have been declared as a result.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.