Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Colder air, flurries to end the week

WAVE Weather Alert Day
WAVE Weather Alert Day(WAVE 3 News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy today with gusts near 30 MPH
  • Flurries (some snow showers) this afternoon through Saturday
  • Alert Day(s) declared for late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After starting the day with some sunshine, clouds increase for Friday afternoon.

Along with clouds comes the potential for flurries and scattered snow showers (the amount of moisture available will be key to what we see).

Afternoon highs Friday sit near 40°. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Flurries (and a few snow showers) remain possible, especially north of I-64.

Saturday’s forecast features partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for passing snow flurries.

Saturday will be colder as highs only top out in the low to mid-30s. Clear to partly cloudy skies will be around Saturday night.

Lows fall into the teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.

Next week, the focus will be on a strong Arctic front that will push in around Thursday. This will bring a round of rain that will quickly change to snow.

With the rapid drop in temperature, strong wind gusts and snowfall travel is expected to be highly impacted. WAVE Weather Alert Days have been declared as a result.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

Latest News

It's beginning to feel like winter outside, as chilly temperatures have been hanging around...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
Officials said icy conditions remain, and while most roadways are passable, drivers are urged...
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, December 23, 2022