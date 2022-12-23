Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills continue this evening

WAVE 7 p.m. Weather - Friday, Dec 23, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER CHILL ADVISORY - Most of WAVE Country until Sat 1PM
  • Dangerous wind chills, slick roads continue through early Saturday
  • Temps slowly improve over the Christmas weekend, light snow possible Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Alert Day continues Friday night as temperatures in the single digits are accompanied by wind chills as low as -15°.

Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph will continue to be possible heading into early Saturday morning.

We’ll break into the teens for highs on Christmas Eve with wind chills finally breaking above 0° in many cases during the afternoon.

We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast Saturday afternoon. A few clouds will linger Christmas Eve night as lows get back down into the single digits.

By early Sunday we’ll see the coldest Christmas Morning since 2004!

Christmas Day continues to see a modest temperature improvement as 20 degrees is possible. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with the first official White Christmas in Louisville since 2010!

On Monday we’re watching for a fast-moving clipper system to move in, spreading light snow over the region.

Exact totals and timing are still a bit unclear, so stay tuned for additional information over the next 24 hours.

By Tuesday we’ll finally break above freezing and we’ll even be in the 50s by Thursday!

Rain chances ramp up late next week as we prepare to say goodbye to 2022.

