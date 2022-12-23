ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND CHILL WARNING - Until 1 p.m. Friday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY - Until 1 p.m. Saturday

CONCERNS - Slick roads and wind chills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The arctic air is pushing farther south with cold temperatures in the single digits. Gusty winds throughout the day on Friday will keep wind chills below zero in the double digits all day. A few afternoon flurries are also possible.

Wind speeds gradually fade with mostly cloudy skies and bitterly cold temperatures once again. With that in mind, wind chills early Saturday morning could still be as low as -15° with actual air temperatures in the single digits.

Only meager improvement in the temperature department for Christmas Eve, but we’ll take every degree we can get. Highs will be in the mid teens with a decent amount of cloud cover lingering.

Wind chill values will make it feel even colder. Continued breezy and very cold with passing snow showers or flurries. Overnight lows are back in the single digits.

Saturday morning will still be cold with air temperatures in the single digits and wind chills near -10°. By the afternoon on Christmas Eve, temperatures will rise into the teens, and by Christmas Day highs climb to near 20°.

Travel will improve through the weekend, especially on Christmas Day with more sunshine in the forecast.

After a small snow chance on Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming into the 40s next week with some 50s and showers possible by next weekend.

