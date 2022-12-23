Contact Troubleshooters
Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer

Robert A. Sharp
Robert A. Sharp(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Bowling Green Police arrested 34-year-old Robert A. Sharp on an active warrant, stemming from an investigation this past September. At that time, police said Sharp admitted passing out candy to two elementary school students as he campaigned for 1st District Constable.

Officers say Sharp told them he was a police officer on two separate occasions. He is now charged with two counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer, and Fleeing and Evading Police, 2nd Degree.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

