Businesses working through the incoming weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening.

Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm.

“I have been through some big snowstorms where we have been shut down in a few days, but never where the temperatures are going to drop so fast,” Michael Wickliffe, owner of Wick’s Pizza said. “That’s going to be hard on everyone. People aren’t going to be able to drive.”

Wickliffe starts his shift at 8 a.m. He starts making dough and planning for the day. His pizza shop in the Highlands gets a large slice of the action.

“We’ll have 200 to 300 orders a day,” Wickliffe said. “Generally, 25% of those would be deliveries.”

For three decades, their mission has been to serve their loyal customers. With two delivery drivers daily, keeping up with the demand is hard.

Now, add incoming weather to the mix, and Wickliffe is worried about his customers and his employees.

“I told my manager today that I hope she’s careful because she comes from Valley Station,” Wickliffe said. “I told her just case she should have supplies in her car. Because the temperature is going to drop so fast, and if you slide off the side of the road tonight, you need to make sure you are prepared.”

Wick’s Pizza plans to continue serving customers through the storm as best as it can. Michael says delivery wait times may be longer, but they will continue making them as long as the roads are safe.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.