Coroner updates totals on overdose deaths in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has updated the number of deaths due to drug overdoses so far in 2022.

Officials state there have been 516 people who have died from overdoses, but there are around 100 tests pending.

The complete report of drug overdose deaths is scheduled to be released in late February.

Officials said the rate of deaths due to overdoses have been rising rapidly since 2018, where there were 323 deaths confirmed.

In 2021, there were a total of 620 overdose deaths.

