Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Santa Monica mayor dies in small plane crash on beach

Rex Minter, the former mayor of Santa Monica, was killed in a small plane crash Thursday.
Rex Minter, the former mayor of Santa Monica, was killed in a small plane crash Thursday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A former mayor of Santa Monica, California, died after a small plane crash-landed and flipped upside down on a beach in the coastal California community, authorities said.

Rex Minter was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna that took off from Santa Monica Airport about 3 p.m. Thursday en route to Malibu. The pilot was taken to a hospital.

The City of Santa Monica and current Mayor Gleam Davis separately confirmed Minter’s death.

According to a flight recording, the pilot reported engine trouble and tried to return to the airport but then decided to make an emergency landing, KCBS-TV reported.

In a recording played on KTTV-TV, air traffic control warns the pilot that “landing on the beach will be at your own risk.”

“I wish I had another choice,” the pilot replied.

Video showed the plane descending for a beach landing but hitting the water at the shoreline and flipping over south of the Santa Monica Pier.

Firefighters removed two people from the plane, one of them in cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Minter was elected to the Santa Monica City Council in 1955 and served as mayor between 1963 and 1967, later serving as city attorney for Arcadia and as a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, a statement on the city’s website said.

Davis said in a tweet that she had relayed the city’s condolences to Minter’s family.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

Latest News

A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on...
2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
Officials said icy conditions remain, and while most roadways are passable, drivers are urged...
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways