Gov. Beshear to give winter storm statewide response update

The governor urged travelers to stay off the roads during the worst of the chill to...
The governor urged travelers to stay off the roads during the worst of the chill to come
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on the statewide response to the winter storm impacting Kentuckians.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray will also be at the briefing.

The news conference will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Watch the briefing here when it starts.

Get the latest on the arctic front from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
