I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: Interstate 71 is closed again in the Gallatin County area due to impassable roads from weather conditions and disabled cars, according to Kentucky State Police. No reports of crashes, however.

Northbound lanes are closed. Southbound lanes are open, but traffic is slow.

I-71 Northbound near Gallatin is closed, causing significant backup. Avoid this area. Teams are working to find a route to divert traffic. Temperatures remain dangerously low, and we need to do everything possible to keep folks from being stuck in their vehicles. Stay safe. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 24, 2022

The article below reflects conditions from Friday afternoon.

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 is back open after multiple crashes in Gallatin County early Friday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near mile marker 63 on I-71, the sheriff’s office said.

Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 was shut down around noon due to the crashes that happened south of Boone County.

The interstate was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Just a couple of hours earlier, Gov. Andy Beshear urged drivers to avoid I-71 in Northern Kentucky because of the road conditions.

“Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups. Stay away from I-71 entirely. It is unsafe due to backups and how long you could be stranded.”

Kentucky’s hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps started free-falling Thursday night.

Several semis got struck, bringing traffic to a dead stop, on I-275 at the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge in Northern Kentucky.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. as the arctic front was moving in, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Two Kentucky-bound semi trucks and some other vehicles were trying to climb a hill just across the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River when they slipped.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed on and off for hours in Boone County for most of Friday morning.

The initial closure lasted nearly four hours.

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m.

