Ky. to remove kids from Louisville child care facility investigated for 7-year-old’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The state has ordered all children to be removed from a Louisville child care facility where a 7-year-old died back in July.

The Cabinet of Health and Family Services said the decision was made following an investigation into Uspiritus-Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor following the death of 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry.

Officials confirmed Ja’Ceon, who lived within the foster care facility, died at Norton Children’s Hospital from positional asphyxia.

Several of the investigative findings included failure of direct-care staff to supervise residents and know their whereabouts, failure to record incidents or accidents that present immediate threat to health, safety and security, and failure to comply with a regulation stating a restraint or seclusion should not result in injury.

“What took place at Brooklawn is a tragedy,” CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said in a release. “Brooklawn claims to provide a continuum of care that helps vulnerable individuals find hope, make positive changes in their lives and realize their potential. Tragically, Ja’Ceon Terry was never able to realize his potential. The cabinet is charged with the safety and well-being of vulnerable Kentuckians, especially children, and that’s why we have taken steps to revoke Brooklawn’s license.”

The cabinet said no additonal children have been placed into the Brooklawn facility since Ja’Ceon died, according to the release.

Brooklawn has the option to appeal the action of the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.

Additional investigations into the Brooklawn facility are also being handled by the state.

