Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last weekend before Christmas meaning businesses are open, and holiday shoppers are braving the cold weather to finish their Christmas list.

”I didn’t do anything until this week, and it’s too late to do online,” holiday shopper Mark Stanton said. “At this point, you just have to you just go out and see what you can get.”

Finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones can be challenging. Two days before Christmas, and your options are limited.

Icy roads and snowfall make last-minute shopping harder. For some people, that’s not stopping them.

”It’s just as much ice as it is snow right now, but that didn’t stop us,” holiday shopper August Kingsley said. “That didn’t hold us back.”

Many holiday shoppers said the only thing that would have stopped them would be if businesses were closed.

Several locally owned shops, like Carmichael’s bookstore, are open despite the weather. Most businesses count on more customers and sales during the holidays.

Kelly Estep, one of the owners of Carmichael’s bookstore, said in December, 25% of their business is made in a few weeks. This year, the weather conditions are changing that.

”We’ve been in this situation before, but not with this level of cold that I can recall,” Estep said. “The timing of this storm is not great. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow are our busiest days of the year.”

Kelly said that compared to previous years past, the 23rd of December has been busier, but that’s okay. Her biggest concern is the safety of her employees and customers.

For 45 years, their focus has been building community and providing good service: something cold weather and icy roads won’t change.

”We really enjoy just being a part of people’s holiday routine and making them happy,” Estep said. “Seeing them happy is a good feeling. Being closed, unless we absolutely had to be closed, was just not going to be an option for us.”

Carmichael Bookstore said they are watching the road conditions and prioritizing the safety of their customers and employees.

