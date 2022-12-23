LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will mail letters to 73 individuals notifying them of a data security incident involving their personal information.

On Nov. 18, 2022, LMDC said an employee had inadvertently made a release log available on the Internet the day before.

Investigators said the log was available on the Internet for approximately 12 hours before being removed.

The log contained the names, addresses, dates of births and Social Security numbers of 73 individuals.

LMDC said they have “re-educated” the employee involved.

