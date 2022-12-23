Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.(WCAX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue.

MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering from cold exposure at the location. The person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Officials said one other cold weather related incident occurred so far due to a fall outside.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills early Friday
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

Community working with TARC to better protect vulnerable riders
TARC activates winter weather detours
Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.
LMPD reducing crash response during winter storm
Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm.
Businesses working through the incoming weather
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway