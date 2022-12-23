LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue.

MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering from cold exposure at the location. The person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Officials said one other cold weather related incident occurred so far due to a fall outside.

