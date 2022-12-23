Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD reducing crash response during winter storm

Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.
Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.

The department announced it would only be responding to crashes with reports of an injury or when the roadway is blocked.

Drivers in a non-injury accident are asked to exchange names, addresses and auto insurance information and to report them through LMPD’s online portal.

Earlier this evening, KYTC announced it would be deploying its snow team to begin treatments of major roads and highways.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Arctic blast brings flash freeze, snow, and dangerous cold
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

Lynda Lambert with AAA gives tips to prepare vehicles for travel ahead of the winter storm.
FULL INTERVIEW: AAA provides safety tips to prepare drivers before winter storm
Drivers are playing it safe and leaving for their holiday trips early to avoid incoming bad...
Drivers traveling for the holidays are adjusting their trips to avoid freezing weather
Drivers are playing it safe and leaving for their holiday trips early to avoid incoming bad...
Drivers traveling for the holidays are adjusting their trips to avoid freezing weather
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing the roads for the long holiday weekend.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prepares for winter road hazards