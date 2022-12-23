LMPD reducing crash response during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.

The department announced it would only be responding to crashes with reports of an injury or when the roadway is blocked.

Drivers in a non-injury accident are asked to exchange names, addresses and auto insurance information and to report them through LMPD’s online portal.

Earlier this evening, KYTC announced it would be deploying its snow team to begin treatments of major roads and highways.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.