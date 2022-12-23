Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning.

Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters.

“We don’t want people to die on the streets,” Dorton said. “We’re just out here. We believe every human deserves housing. Housing is a right.”

Dorton told WAVE News in some cases, people refuse a ride.

In that case, the group offered to give them supplies - hats, gloves, heaters - to help them weather the storm in their tents.

“It can be [hard to persuade people], and sometimes they make their decisions, and you have to respect their decisions,” Anthony Johnson said. “So, we try to give them tools to battle this.”

If they do accept a ride, Dorton’s team brings them to one of several shelters with availability in Louisville, places like Wayside Christian Mission.

Wayside’s Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley told WAVE News her team has the resources to keep people safe for several days

“To us, it’s a mission,” Moseley said. “We started the Good Samaritan patrol back in 1988 after a gentleman froze to death on the street, because then and there we decided we didn’t ever want to see another person freeze to death on the streets of Louisville.”

Louisville’s Operation White Flag is still in effect, meaning people without a place to go can stay in certain shelters for as long as the wind chill stays lower than 35 degrees.

Moseley told WAVE News there are still roughly 80 beds available at Wayside’s shelter, even as of Friday afternoon.

“We’ll take anybody that’s willing to come in,” Moseley said. “They’ll have three hot meals a day. We’ll make sure that they’re warm, make sure they stay safe. But that’s our mission right now is to keep everyone alive.”

The outreach mission takes persuasion and patience.

That’s why Dorton and her team are bundled up, risking their own safety for others who are so often forgotten.

“Some individuals need a little assistance, a little encouragement, a little hope to let people know we do care about them, and we don’t want them to die on the streets,” Dorton said.

Moseley said Wayside is always in need of donations, supplies, or money. She said they’re also looking for volunteers through the Christmas weekend.

