Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating

calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting.(file)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:30 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. Officials confirmed he died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

