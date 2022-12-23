Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Fischer holding Louisville Metro winter storm update at noon

Louisville Metro Snowplow WAVE(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and other city officials will provide emergency management updates.

Watch that news conference when it starts at about noon by clicking or tapping here.

WINTER STORM COVERAGE:

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm

WAVE Storm Tracking Team

Gov. Beshear gives winter storm statewide response update

