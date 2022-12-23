Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways

Officials said icy conditions remain, and while most roadways are passable, drivers are urged to proceed cautiously.(Source: Louisville Metro Public Works)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Snow Team has completed its first pass plowing snow routes and will be working on its second pass on Friday morning.

According to a release from Metro Public Works, snow began to fall around 8:15 Thursday night and stopped snowing around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Crews with the snow team worked overnight to treat 111 snow routes with a salt-calcium chloride mix to clear 2,700 two-lane miles of roadways, Public Works said.

Officials said icy conditions remain, and while most roadways are passable, drivers are urged to proceed cautiously.

Drivers should double the amount of time needed to reach their destination and allow snow fighters room to treat roadways.

Metro Snow Team said it is anticipated to continue treating roadways for the remainder of Friday and into Saturday evening.

