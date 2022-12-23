Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country.

Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials.

Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two injury crashes and one hit and run incident within the city.

Police said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

On Thursday morning, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer urged drivers to stay home if possible due to treacherous road conditions.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, also recommended to stay off the roads.

