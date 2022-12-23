Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm

Flash Freeze warning
Flash Freeze warning(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country.

Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials.

Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two injury crashes and one hit and run incident within the city.

Police said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

On Thursday morning, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer urged drivers to stay home if possible due to treacherous road conditions.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, also recommended to stay off the roads.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills early Friday
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

Latest News

Driving conditions have proven to be dangerous as the winter storm hits our area.
David Ochoa updates road conditions in WAVE Country - 11:20
Community working with TARC to better protect vulnerable riders
TARC activates winter weather detours
Louisville Metro police said it is changing responses to crashes due to winter weather.
LMPD reducing crash response during winter storm
Driving conditions have proven to be dangerous as the winter storm hits our area.
David Ochoa updates road conditions in WAVE Country - 11:00