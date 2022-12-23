Organizations working together to shelter the homeless in freezing weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With dangerously cold temperatures moving through the area, non-profit and private organizations are working to keep the homeless sheltered and safe.

For the first time ever, Broadbent Arena has joined the efforts to house those escaping the below freezing weather.

Organizations like Feed Louisville and Goodwill are working overtime to support one of the most vulnerable communities in the city, the homeless.

To ensure they can help as many people as possible, the groups teamed up with Broadbent Arena and partnering hotels to provide shelter.

“The easiest way to do that is to get people inside, right?” said Feed Louisville Co-founder Donny Greene. “That’s where people can get warm and be safe hopefully. So Broadbent Arena is going to allow us to double the amount of people we can normally take in these situations. That is a huge thing.”

Greene says they hope to shelter 200-300 people, 150 of which can stay at the Broadbent Arena. The shelters will provide food, water, bedding, showers and other resources their guests may need to survive.

The problem, however, is getting people through the doors.

That’s why Goodwill Industries of Kentucky Outreach supervisor Stefphan Gholston said local organizations have teams on the streets spreading the news that help is available.

“For whoever is out, we are sending the vans,” Gholston explained. “There’s no prerequisites, just get in the van, come in, and let’s get out of this weather.”

Both Gholston and Greene said they love what they do because they were once forgotten themselves, and now they’re looking to pay it forward and save as many lives as possible.

“That’s important, because we understand what other folks are going through, and we also understand there’s a pathway,” Greene said. “We’re willing to help you get to the other side if you’re willing to help us help you.”

“Somebody offered me food, somebody told me that there were services available,” Gholston said. “So if I can just be one who made it out and pulled another out and that person pulls somebody out, that’s the cycle. Each one, teach one.”

Greene said he’s not just hoping to focus on the now, but the imminent future of those in need.

“Like it’s not just enough to see one survive on the streets or on a sidewalk,” Greene said. “What we would like to see is people get to a point where they can heal, they can thrive and they can move on with their lives because that’s what they want too.”

Each shelter site has staff fully trained for any medical situations that may arise as well as security for everyone’s safety.

If you’d like to help both Goodwill or Feed Louisville on their quest to support those in need, click or tap on their names to head to their websites.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.