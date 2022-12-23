Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a...
Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.(Gray News, file)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation and was working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est train station. The shooting came at a time when Paris is bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

The Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area while emergency workers were at the scene.

Two of the four people who were wounded are in critical condition, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive at this stage. France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

Latest News

Officials said icy conditions remain, and while most roadways are passable, drivers are urged...
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways
It's a cold mess.
Arctic blast snarls holiday travel
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Zelenskyy sends message after US trip