PHOTOS: Baptist Health celebrates Christmas newborns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Louisville is stuffing stockings with Christmas cheer for happy parents once again this holiday season.

Babies that are born on Christmas Day are given their very own stocking and holiday hat, which are handmade by volunteers.

Baptist Health Louisville said the tradition has been going on for 31 years. Funds for the stockings are raised by the hospital’s auxiliary through gift shop sales and fundraising activities.

A photoshoot was also held for babies within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The photos were taken by Megan Coleman of BellaBaby Photography.

