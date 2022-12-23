TARC activates winter weather detours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City confirmed it is detouring multiple routes due to winter weather.

On Thursday night, TARC enacted detours for Routes #15, 21, 25, 27, 29, 31 and 43. This affects stops near Brownsboro Road, Bardstown Road, Poplar Level Road, Lexington Road, English Station Road and the Outer Loop.

TARC said these are common detours that take place whenever severe winter weather affects the Louisville-area.

For more information on missed stops and where the next nearest stops are located, click or tap here.

