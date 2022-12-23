TARC suspending services due to winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC will be suspending services around 8 p.m. Friday night due to the extreme cold causing buses to break down on their routes.

Routes currently in operation include #2, #4, #6, #10, #12, #15, #17, #18, #19, #21, #23, #25, #27, #28, #31, #43, #53, and #71, TARC said in a release.

TARC said they will try to continue driving these routes based on passengers, loads, vehicles, and driver availability, before 8 p.m.

“Suspending service for even a few hours was a difficult decision, one that we never want to make,” Executive Director of TARC Carrie Butler said. “Unfortunately, the majority of our buses cannot withstand these extreme temperatures and just stop running. We cannot have our passengers and drivers stranded on the road without heat.”

TARC urged riders to avoid travel for the rest of the day if possible, or make other transportation arrangements.

Anyone who needs to use TARC’s services before closing is urged to dress in warm layers and to cover exposed skin to avoid hypothermia and frostbite.

A decision will be made early Saturday regarding when it is safe to resume service.

For service updates, call TARC’s customer service line at (502) 585-1234 or check the Transit app or Google Transit.

