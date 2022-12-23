Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tracking road conditions after winter storm

Crews have been out overnight, trying to treat the roads and plow the snow
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are asking people to stay at home, but we know some people have to be out there.

Crews have been out overnight, trying to treat the roads and plow the snow from the winter storm that hit Thursday evening.

WAVE News was out in the Storm Tracker giving updates on the road conditions. Check out the video above for details.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Colder air, flurries to end the week
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Colder air, flurries to end the week
Our Alert Day remains in place due to dangerous wind chills.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, December 23, 2022
Crews have been out overnight, trying to treat the roads and plow the snow
Tracking Road Conditions
It's beginning to feel like winter outside, as chilly temperatures have been hanging around...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm