Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm

(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville.

Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working.

But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.

“No lodging for us,” Cade Hartong said. “And we’ve never been to Louisville, so spent the night at the airport.”

After his flight to Florida was postponed due to weather, de-icing, and plane traffic jams, it seemed like everything could go wrong.

“For about three hours we sat on the plane,” Hartong said. “Then we unboarded and they told us our flight was not canceled, it was postponed.”

For others, the flight went smoothly Friday until they landed.

“Smooth takeoff and landing,” Sharon Norris said. “And then we had to sit for an hour and twenty minutes on the tarmac. I don’t know if it was the weather where they couldn’t get to work, but we didn’t have anybody to hook up the gates and get us off the plane.”

The airport said their runway snow crews kept planes taking off and landing. But said airlines may be struggling to balance keeping their crews warm and working.

“Airlines are taking precautions with their teams that have to be outside in the elements,” Muhammad Ali International Airport Spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said. “They’re giving them more time, more frequent breaks, having them space out unload and load times a little bit.”

WAVE reached out to Allegiant about that passenger’s experience, but didn’t hear back. One passenger told WAVE her plane made a strange landing.

“The plane dropped, and then went back, then it dropped and then went back, and then it just went up,”Ariya said.

Still, that couldn’t ruin her return trip from Disney World to celebrate her ninth birthday.

“It was fun,” Ariya said. “And we got to see fireworks for the 50th anniversary and we got to go on the mine train, Small World, Peter Pan.”

The airport was hoping things would smooth out as the hours progressed, but the number of delays and cancellations doubled from the morning.

That’s likely because of continuing problems at larger airports Louisville flights are trying to get in and out of.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills continue this evening
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

Latest News

Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population...
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population...
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
Louisville Metro Snowplow WAVE
Mayor Fischer holds Louisville Metro winter storm update
The road conditions Thursday night looked like the polar opposite of what the roads were like...
Tracking road conditions after winter storm