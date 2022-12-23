Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville.

Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working.

But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.

“No lodging for us,” Cade Hartong said. “And we’ve never been to Louisville, so spent the night at the airport.”

After his flight to Florida was postponed due to weather, de-icing, and plane traffic jams, it seemed like everything could go wrong.

“For about three hours we sat on the plane,” Hartong said. “Then we unboarded and they told us our flight was not canceled, it was postponed.”

For others, the flight went smoothly Friday until they landed.

“Smooth takeoff and landing,” Sharon Norris said. “And then we had to sit for an hour and twenty minutes on the tarmac. I don’t know if it was the weather where they couldn’t get to work, but we didn’t have anybody to hook up the gates and get us off the plane.”

The airport said their runway snow crews kept planes taking off and landing. But said airlines may be struggling to balance keeping their crews warm and working.

“Airlines are taking precautions with their teams that have to be outside in the elements,” Muhammad Ali International Airport Spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said. “They’re giving them more time, more frequent breaks, having them space out unload and load times a little bit.”

WAVE reached out to Allegiant about that passenger’s experience, but didn’t hear back. One passenger told WAVE her plane made a strange landing.

“The plane dropped, and then went back, then it dropped and then went back, and then it just went up,”Ariya said.

Still, that couldn’t ruin her return trip from Disney World to celebrate her ninth birthday.

“It was fun,” Ariya said. “And we got to see fireworks for the 50th anniversary and we got to go on the mine train, Small World, Peter Pan.”

The airport was hoping things would smooth out as the hours progressed, but the number of delays and cancellations doubled from the morning.

That’s likely because of continuing problems at larger airports Louisville flights are trying to get in and out of.

