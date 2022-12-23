Contact Troubleshooters
Warming shelters in southern Indiana

(WTOK)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm.

Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located.

There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start Building on Corydon Pike. It will be open all weekend, including Christmas Day.

On Friday and Saturday, there are community warming centers at Exit 0 and the Community Kitchen in Clark County.

In Floyd County, Nomad Church Collective is open Friday and Saturday on Christmas Day. St. Mark’s United Church of Christ will be open as well.

The Knights of Columbus in New Albany will be offering a hot breakfast on Christmas Day.

