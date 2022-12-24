Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of a Bardstown Road candy shop are using their store to make Christmas a little sweeter for children in need.

David Carney and Brian Wigginton’s store, the Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe, has been a staple at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue for seven years.

The married couple often uses the Christmas season to give back to the community, and 2022 is no different.

“There’s just something about the giving, the receiving, the fellowship, you know the kindness that a lot of people show and experience during Christmas,” Carney said.

A week before Christmas, Carney, Wigginton and their son James were in the store packing roughly three dozen boxes and bags of candy to be used later.

“I just want everyone that opens one of these boxes to experience the magic of Christmas,” Carney said. “Regardless of what their situation is, for a moment when you open that box, forget everything and feel the magic of Christmas, the magic of the season.”

The idea came to Carney in September.

He and his family were on vacation in Florida, when James fell sick with a staph infection.

While in the hospital, he saw signs for the Ronald McDonald House, and knew it was meant to be.

“You know, we were lucky enough that we had a place that we could stay and have a refuge outside of the hospital,” Carney said. “But there were families at the hospital that didn’t, and after talking to the nurses and stuff like that, I just thought, you know, this is something we should reach out and try to be a part of this Christmas.”

When they returned to Louisville, Carney made some phone calls and organized the event.

He and his husband would pack the boxes and deliver them to the children staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

They finished the boxes Sunday and delivered them Wednesday to the Ronald McDonald House location on South 1st Street.

“It’s just that home-away-from-home feeling that our families are missing, especially around the holidays, that now the candy and that magical feeling is going to be able to hit home,” Volunteer Coordinator Madison Weiter said.

The bags will be dropped off at the foot of each door, making for a sweet surprise for each family on Christmas morning.

“If you can make someone’s day a little better by giving a little something, you know, I think it’s going to come back two-fold,” Carney said. “And honestly, that’s what it’s about.”

Weiter said The Ronald McDonald House is always looking for volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities can be found on the House’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.