Chilly Christmas Weekend

WIND CHILL ADVISORY: UNTIL 1 PM SATURDAY

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny but still quite cold

MONDAY: Additional snow showers expected; accumulations are possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on for the morning before they slowly break apart during the afternoon. With wind gusts near 25 MPH throughout the day, we’ll see wind chills near zero this afternoon.

A few clouds stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the single digits. By early Sunday we’ll see the coldest Christmas Morning since 2004!

Christmas Day features bright sunshine and highs in the upper teens and low 20s. With snow on the ground still in many locations, it looks to be the first official White Christmas in Louisville since 2010!

Clouds increase on Christmas night ahead of our next system. Lows fall into the low teens and single digits by Monday morning.

After a snow chance on Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming into the 40s next week with some 50s and showers possible by next weekend.

